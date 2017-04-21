More Than 1,000 Gymnasts In Mobile For Competition

The Mobile Sports Authority, in conjunction with Planet Gymnastics, a Mobile-based gymnastics studio producing top-level athletes, and with Visit Mobile will host the 2017 USA Gymnastics Region 8 Championships for Levels 6, 7, and 8. The competition will take place in the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center in downtown Mobile, April 21-23. The event is expected to be nearly double in size when compared to the 2017 Alabama State Optional Meet held in Mobile last month. It is anticipated that this three-day competition will attract over 1,000 young athletes from eight southeastern states (AL, FL, GA, MS, LA, NC, SC & TN) which comprise Region 8. With 250 gyms being represented in this competition, approximately 600 coaches will also be making their way to Mobile in efforts to assist their teams as they compete for the ultimate championship in their respective levels.

The 2017 USA Gymnastics Region 8 Championship Meet Presented by the Mobile Sports Authority is scheduled to begin at noon on Friday April 21st and will conclude Sunday, April 23rd, mid-afternoon. The competing athletes will be challenged with four apparatus – beam, bars, floor and vault – and the public is welcome to come check out the action! Please visit http://www.usagym.org for more information on the weekend’s events. The full schedule can be found on http://www.region8gymnastics.org (for meet times, please check the online schedule as it is subject to change).

Admission: Daily $15 adults, $10 seniors & children (5 and under are free); 2-day pass $25 adults, $20 seniors & children; 3-day pass $35 adults, $30 seniors & children (ages are 6-18 for children and 62+ for seniors).