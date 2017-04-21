Mobile Police Investigate Another Robbery at McDonald’s

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For the second time in a week, a local McDonalds has been robbed at gunpoint.  According to Mobile Police, shortly before 5 a.m. Friday morning, two armed men entered the McDonald’s in the 5000 block of Moffett Road.

The suspects ordered the employee to open the safe and took the money.

Just last Saturday, three armed and masked men robbed the McDonalds on Springhill Avenue at the Moffett Road intersection in the Crichton area, forcing the employees to also open the safe.  Three customers were also forced into the bathroom in this robbery.

Mobile Police are asking if you any information to call 251-208-7000.

 

 

