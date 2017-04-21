Live Traffic Blog

By Published:

6:34 am: It’s another foggy start here this week as you begin your Friday morning commute. If you’re headed on the Bayway or Causeway over the next few minutes, be aware it’s pretty thick there and into the downtown and Midtown Mobile areas as well. Those headlights need to be on low beam and give yourself extra distance between you and the car in front of you, but so far this morning, the good news is people are behaving pretty well. We don’t see any accidents right now in Baldwin County over towards Mobile. Mobile police and Alabama Highway Patrol both reporting no accidents right now so be careful through the fog.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s