Live Traffic Blog

6:34 am: It’s another foggy start here this week as you begin your Friday morning commute. If you’re headed on the Bayway or Causeway over the next few minutes, be aware it’s pretty thick there and into the downtown and Midtown Mobile areas as well. Those headlights need to be on low beam and give yourself extra distance between you and the car in front of you, but so far this morning, the good news is people are behaving pretty well. We don’t see any accidents right now in Baldwin County over towards Mobile. Mobile police and Alabama Highway Patrol both reporting no accidents right now so be careful through the fog.

