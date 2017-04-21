Fairhope Mayor Issues Statement, Holds Last-Minute Meeting Ahead of Budget Vote

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson held a last-minute meeting on Friday where department heads listed their needs and ideas to increase revenue ahead of Monday’s projected city council vote on the fiscal year 2017 budget.

Wilson issued this statement:

The need to resume hiring is now approaching dire levels for Fairhope. The ill-advised freeze is impacting every part of what we do and is hurting employees and citizens in the process.

In March I noted that the freeze could have permanent, long-lasting consequences, and I am afraid we are beginning to see those play out across our great city. Some of the biggest needs we have are currently unmet while services that are essential to who we are as a city – and what we offer to the good people who live here – will soon fall by the wayside as we become increasingly more short-staffed.

Our Planning Department remains understaffed which will likely necessitate an extension on the existing development moratorium.

The Nix Center, a venue that has long been a consistent revenue-generator for our city and a gathering place for more than 1,400 senior citizen members, will no longer have a manager after Friday. This loss could mean that the multiple events held there daily will soon have to come to an end and wedding reservations will also have to be halted. Further complicating matters, we have growing concerns on how to handle the many weddings that have already been booked there – and there is currently no option for an interim manager.

Overtime is also causing major problems in multiple city departments and difficult decisions are having to be made daily to alleviate it – decisions that wouldn’t be necessary if we were able to begin hiring again soon:

* Recycling will have to be decreased to allow workers to focus on the required two times weekly garbage pickup.

* Flower services will soon begin to suffer as landscaping personnel is being pulled to help with basic services in Public Works

* Hours at our tennis courts will soon need to be cut and tournaments – and the revenue they generate – will begin to suffer as a result, while soccer will also begin to suffer because of the inability to maintain fields to optimum levels.

* At the Recreation Center, staffing issues could cause closure of the facility on Sundays and two hours earlier, at 6 p.m., on weekdays.

* In our Water Department, staffing issues are at the center of a recommendation that will require the department to close daily at lunch and shift to a four-day work week.

This is only the tip of the iceberg of changes that will be necessary as a result of the staffing issues created by the hiring freeze. With an estimated 22% growth rate for our city, the unmet needs will soon be beyond our control.

Fairhope has incredible potential to be greater and more successful than ever before but the barriers to success, beginning with the hiring freeze, must be removed to make this possible.