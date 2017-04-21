Drug Trafficking Ringleader Arrested by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 43-year-old man is behind bars Friday afternoon after being arrested by Mobile Police for importing and distributing multiple pounds of crystal meth.

Mobile Police say Corey Hughes is the “ringleader” of the organization moving crystal meth through the Mobile area. His arrest came after an investigation and a search warrant was executed on his home by the Mobile County Street Enforcement Narcotics Team (MCSENT).

During the raid at his home on Wellborn Woods Drive, officers seized half a kilo, just over 2 pounds, of crystal meth and two pistols. Mobile Police estimates the drugs have a street value of $50,000. Hughes’ gun possession is illegal because he is a convicted felon after being convicted of first-degree assault in Talladega County.

Hughes faces numerous charges including trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a pistol by prohibited person.

He also faces one charge of chemical endangerment of a child because a one-year-old toddler was living inside the home that officers raided.

Mobile Police plan to present the case to federal authorities in hopes of additional charges for federal drug and firearm violations.