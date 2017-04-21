Citronelle Woman Killed in Traffic Accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a deadly traffic accident Thursday afternoon that killed a 63-year-old woman from Citronelle, Ala.

Linda Darlene Griffin was killed in a single-vehicle accident when her 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer left the roadway into a ditch and overturned. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. on Malone Road, about nine miles southwest of Citronelle.

State Troopers will continue their investigation into the crash.