CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shark Lurking Near Shore in Orange Beach

Orange Beach (WKRG) — Most tourists do not expect to include sharks on their lists of sights to see, but that’s been the case for a few beach goers this month along Baldwin County beaches.

A viewer-submitted video shows a shark lurking close to the shoreline in Orange Beach as a group of tourists watch nearby.

Aunica Potts, visiting from Indiana, says she spotted the shark Friday while on the beach in front of the Phoenix West condos around 2 p.m.

“Everyone was quite panicked,” Potts said.

It’s the second time in a week people along Baldwin County beaches have reported a shark-sighting in less than two weeks.

On April 12,  A tourist from Georgia posted photos of a shark swimming near the Seacrest Condos in Gulf Shores.

Even earlier this month in Destin, a teenager visiting from Kentucky was bitten by a smaller shark and got 80 stitches in the incident.

 

