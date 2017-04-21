BREAKING: Large Alligator Seen in Middle of Street in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A large alligator was seen crossing a busy street in downtown Mobile Friday evening, causing an enormous scene and response from conservation officials.

News 5 is told the gator, as long as ten to thirteen feet long, was seen by drivers in the middle of Water Street in the area of Dauphin Street. Drivers were in awe of the large gator as they drove by.

An officer reportedly used his vehicle to help steer the enormous reptile into the bushes off the roadway. As of this writing, officers and deputies have expressed immense hesitation to go into the bushes for the animal.

“Never dealt with something like this,” the officer said.

Everyone is awaiting conservation officials to arrive on scene. Live reports coming up on News 5 at 6:00 and 6:30.