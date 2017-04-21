BREAKING: Large Alligator Seen in Middle of Street in Downtown Mobile

J.B. BIUNNO By and Published:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A large alligator was seen crossing a busy street in downtown Mobile Friday evening, causing an enormous scene and response from conservation officials.

News 5 is told the gator, as long as ten to thirteen feet long, was seen by drivers in the middle of Water Street in the area of Dauphin Street.  Drivers were in awe of the large gator as they drove by.

An officer reportedly used his vehicle to help steer the enormous reptile into the bushes off the roadway. As of this writing, officers and deputies have expressed immense hesitation to go into the bushes for the animal.

“Never dealt with something like this,” the officer said.

Everyone is awaiting conservation officials to arrive on scene. Live reports coming up on News 5 at 6:00 and 6:30.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s