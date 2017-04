Auburn Softball Players Suspended

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Three Auburn softball players have been suspended indefinitely after they were arrested on marijuana-related charges.

AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2pY9Js3) that 22-year-old Haley Fagan, 19-year-old Makayla Martin and 19-year-old Brittany Maresette were arrested Thursday morning at a home. Each was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest reports indicate Auburn police arrested the girls after responding to a call.

A team spokesman said the three were suspended indefinitely and didn’t travel with the team Thursday to South Carolina.

Fifth-year senior shortstop Fagan has started all 44 games this season. Martin is a sophomore pitcher and Maresette is a freshman outfielder.

Their court date is set for Aug. 31. Each faces up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000.