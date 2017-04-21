Andalusia City Schools Closed Due to Security Threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Andalusia City Schools are closed Friday due to a security threat near the schools, according to a release from the Alabama State Troopers.

One juvenile has been arrested for undisclosed reasons at this time. The State Bureau of Investigation is in Andalusia looking into the situation.

State Troopers say the situation, “could have compromised the safety of one of the Andalusia City Schools.”

This is a developing situation and State Troopers will continue their investigation.

News Five will continue to look into the situation and update this story when possible.