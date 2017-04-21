Alabama’s Unemployment Rate Drops

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s unemployment rate has taken a big dip.

The state Department of Labor says Alabama’s jobless rate for March was 5.8 percent.

The rate is down four-tenths of a percent from the February rate of 6.2 percent. The unemployment rate was also below the March 2015 by one-tenth of a percent.

The March number represents 128,757 unemployed people, which is about 7,900 fewer than the month before.

Labor Commissioner Fitzgerald Washington says the reduction happened because more people were able to find jobs as they entered the workforce.

Wilcox County in western Alabama has the state’s highest jobless rate, 13.8 percent. Shelby County in metro Birmingham is lowest at 4 percent.