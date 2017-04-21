Alabama expands Amber Alert guidelines

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is expanding its Amber Alert guidelines for missing children.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday said Alabama will no longer wait for a missing child to be reported “abducted” for an Amber Alert to be issued.

The decision comes after an incident in Bessemer on Wednesday where a vehicle with a child inside was stolen but did not immediately qualify for the alert.

Ivey says the new policy will mirror federal Amber Alert guidelines and will help the state locate missing people.

Amber Alerts notify broadcasters and state transportation officials that a child is missing. The U.S. Department of Justice says that 800 children have been rescued because of the alerts as of Dec. 23, 2015.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s