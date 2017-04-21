Alabama expands Amber Alert guidelines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is expanding its Amber Alert guidelines for missing children.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday said Alabama will no longer wait for a missing child to be reported “abducted” for an Amber Alert to be issued.

The decision comes after an incident in Bessemer on Wednesday where a vehicle with a child inside was stolen but did not immediately qualify for the alert.

Ivey says the new policy will mirror federal Amber Alert guidelines and will help the state locate missing people.

Amber Alerts notify broadcasters and state transportation officials that a child is missing. The U.S. Department of Justice says that 800 children have been rescued because of the alerts as of Dec. 23, 2015.