Ala. Prison Guard Charged with Bribery

Associated Press Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama corrections officer faces charges of bribery and making false statements after prosecutors say he accepted money from inmates in exchange for contraband at a prison in Aliceville.

Prosecutors say in court records that Eric C. Pendleton was a supervisor for materials handling at the federal correctional facility in Aliceville, a prison for female inmates.

Prosecutors say he received payments from inmates to smuggle contraband such as tobacco into the prison.

They say he gave inmates the items and made arrangements for the inmates and their friends and relatives to send payments to a home he owns in Tuscaloosa County.

His lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment early Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s