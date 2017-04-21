Ala. Prison Guard Charged with Bribery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama corrections officer faces charges of bribery and making false statements after prosecutors say he accepted money from inmates in exchange for contraband at a prison in Aliceville.

Prosecutors say in court records that Eric C. Pendleton was a supervisor for materials handling at the federal correctional facility in Aliceville, a prison for female inmates.

Prosecutors say he received payments from inmates to smuggle contraband such as tobacco into the prison.

They say he gave inmates the items and made arrangements for the inmates and their friends and relatives to send payments to a home he owns in Tuscaloosa County.

His lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment early Friday.