Abnormally warm, dry spring spells trouble for some crops

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) —

Things along the Gulf Coast have gotten much better since last fall’s drought, but that doesn’t mean everything is perfect.

Even though the Gulf Coast is no longer in a drought, the region still deals with abnormally dry conditions and still acts under a deficit of water.

James Miles, a member of the Alabama extension and affiliated with Auburn and Alabama A&M, says the abnormal conditions has definitely contributed to that deficit.

Miles says farmers irrigating properly are about a month ahead of schedule due to warm water.

However, some crops are struggling, including some fruits and vegetables. Most of those crops need a certain amount of chill hours, about 650 total. Miles says that we barely have 150 so far, and that most likely won’t change.

If things continue on the dry path they’re on like we saw in 2015, there’s a high risk that those crops won’t make it.

But it isn’t all bad, James says.

Even though warm and dry is mostly negative, one of the positives is that disease is less likely.

