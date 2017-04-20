Teen Missing from Boat Near Destin

Press Release-The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a missing Louisiana teenager who has been vacationing in Destin.



Friends of 19-year old Madison Baugher of Morgan City reported her missing shortly before one a.m. Thursday morning.

They say she was last seen on a pontoon boat at Crab Island Wednesday evening, wearing a bathing suit with black bottoms and a floral top.

Baugher is about five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair, hazel eyes, and no tattoos.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.