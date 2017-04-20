Students Arrested for Planning Shooting at Middle School

Police in Skokie, Illinois say two middle school students are in custody, accused of planning a shooting at the school.

Police say the two students now in custody planned a shooting at the McCracken Middle School in Skokie and that three other students there were interviewed by police because they were suspected of knowing about the plot.

Those three students were released to their parents, Skokie Police say.

Detectives say there is no longer a viable threat.

Two-and-a-half years ago, three sixth-graders at the McCracken Middle School were expelled.

Authorities say they made threats on Instagram, and the school was closed for two days.