Pickup Truck, 18-Wheeler Collide In Mobile County

7:06 UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared and traffic is back to normal.

A collision on Grand Bay Wilmer Road has shut down one lane of traffic near the I-10 on ramp headed toward Mobile.

A pickup truck traveling north and a tanker tractor trailer heading south on Grand Bay Wilmer Road were both trying to merge onto the ramp when they collided.

Both the pickup truck and tractor trailer suffered some kind of damage.

No injuries are reported, but the southbound lane of Grand Bay Wilmer Road near I-10 has been shut down as crews try to clear the scene.

 

 

