Mobile Infirmary to Hold Duathlon

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)– Lace up your sneakers and head to Mobile Infirmary on Saturday, April 22 for the Mobile Infirmary Duathlon.

The race starts at 8 a.m. on the hospital’s campus. The Duathlon is comprised of a two-mile run, 10-mile bike and another two-mile run.

If you want to take a less strenuous route, you can participate in the one mile Wellness Walk.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fuse Project. The Fuse project is an organization aimed at promoting health, fitness, education and the social responsibility of children.

After the race, athletes can enjoy live entertainment and food and beverages from local food trucks. For more information on the race and to learn more about registration visit infirmaryduathlon.com.

