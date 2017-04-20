MCSO: Active Search for Suspect in Elderly Home Invasion



Mobile County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for a man wanted for allegedly forcing his way into an elderly woman’s home in Grand Bay and stealing from her.

MCSO says the man, Kevin Lewis Mosley, is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim tells authorities that on April 7, she answered her door to see a white man trying to sell her a newspaper subscription. After saying she did not want the service, he pushed her to the ground and forced his way inside. Three black men followed in behind him, wearing ski masks and threatening her with guns. She was forced into her bedroom, and the men duct taped her hands, ankles and mouth.

They took $2,000 cash and her cellphone, leaving the scene in a pewter-colored Honda Civic.

On Wednesday, MCSO arrested Titus Tyree Dickerson for first degree burglary.

Anyone with information on Mosley should call MCSO 251-574-8633, or you may report anonymously at http://www.mobileso.com/report-a-crime/.