Live Traffic Blog

6:55 am: It is a very foggy starts to your Thursday morning commute. Wherever you travel, you’ll very likely you’ll find yourself in some of that so headlights on low beams especially crossing the Bayway. You’ll want to lower your speeds both directions. So far this morning we’ve been accident-free there so good news through the tunnels and on the Bayway and Causeway. We have had an accident there on the Grand Bay Wilmer Road just north of I-10 involving a 18 wheeler and a pickup truck. Alabama Highway Patrol and emergency vehicles are trying to get that one cleared beyond that we’ve heard a report of a new accident on Highway 90 at Padgett Switch Road and coming down I-65 we got fog but it’s moving along well.

