Infant Found After Stranger Drives Off With Her in Vehicle Left Running

Associated Press Published:

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a 19-month-old girl is safe after being taken on an unexpected car ride.

Police say Moriah Rudolph was left inside a parked, running car while the driver went into a convenience store in Bessemer near Birmingham Wednesday night. Someone then took the vehicle with the girl inside.

Authorities issued a statewide lookout for the child and the car. Police later found the girl safe at an apartment complex in Alabaster, about 20 miles from the store.

Bessemer police say they have a man in custody. He’s identified as Jimmy Lee Wells of Bessemer, but there’s no immediate word on charges.

