Grilled Salmon Bowl

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients:

  • 1 6 oz. Grilled Salmon or 1 5 oz. Grilled Chicken
  • Sprinkle of Herb Seasoning
  • 2 Scoops of Garlic Spread
  • 1 Cup of Chopped Kale
  • 1 oz. of Diced Andouille Sausage
  • 1 Scoop of Grains and Orzo blend
  • 3 oz. Marinara Sauce
  • 1 oz. Feta Cheese Crumbles
  • 1 Slice of Lemon

Instructions:

  1. Cook choice of meat through and sprinkle with seasoning
  2. In a heated sauté pan, add garlic spread, kale, and andouille sausage. Sauté until the kale starts to wilt.
  3. While the kale is cooking, heat up the grains and orzo blend (microwave works)
  4. Add the heated grains and orzo mixture and marinara sauce to the sauté pan and heat until bubbling
  5. Spread sauce mixture over the bottom of a large salad bowl
  6. Sprinkle feta cheese crumbles over the sauce mix
  7. Place the cooked choice of meat on top of the dish. Garnish Salmon with a lemon slice.

