Grilled Salmon Bowl

Yield: 1 serving
Ingredients:
- 1 6 oz. Grilled Salmon or 1 5 oz. Grilled Chicken
- Sprinkle of Herb Seasoning
- 2 Scoops of Garlic Spread
- 1 Cup of Chopped Kale
- 1 oz. of Diced Andouille Sausage
- 1 Scoop of Grains and Orzo blend
- 3 oz. Marinara Sauce
- 1 oz. Feta Cheese Crumbles
- 1 Slice of Lemon
Instructions:
- Cook choice of meat through and sprinkle with seasoning
- In a heated sauté pan, add garlic spread, kale, and andouille sausage. Sauté until the kale starts to wilt.
- While the kale is cooking, heat up the grains and orzo blend (microwave works)
- Add the heated grains and orzo mixture and marinara sauce to the sauté pan and heat until bubbling
- Spread sauce mixture over the bottom of a large salad bowl
- Sprinkle feta cheese crumbles over the sauce mix
- Place the cooked choice of meat on top of the dish. Garnish Salmon with a lemon slice.