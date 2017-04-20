First Named Storm of Atlantic Hurricane Season: Arlene

Tropical Storm Arlene formed this afternoon from what was sub tropical depression #1, yesterday. It is in the north Central Atlantic. Arlene is a minimal tropical storm with a short lifespan.

Named storms are rare from January through April but they have happened in every single month of the year. In 2003, and in 1992, tropical storms formed in April. Last year, Hurricane Alex formed in January. Early named storms tell us nothing about the rest of the season. Calendar hurricane season runs from June through November. Check the Weather Education section of wkrg.com for an extensive history of hurricanes and tropical storms on the Gulf Coast, and being prepared for them.

From the National Hurricane Center…

LOCATION…37.7N 42.0W

ABOUT 815 MI…W OF THE AZORES

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 25 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…993 MB…29.33 INCHES

There are no coastal watches or warnings.

As of 4pm Central time, the center of Tropical Storm Arlene was located near latitude 37.7 North, longitude 42.0 West. Arlene is moving toward the west-northwest near 25 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue until dissipation on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Arlene is forecast to become absorbed by a large extratropical low and dissipate on Friday.

Follow the track on your News 5 weather app or here on wkrg.com at http://wkrg.com/category/weather/tropics/