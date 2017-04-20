Elderly Woman Hospitalized After Snake Bite in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 90-year-old woman was hospitalized Thursday morning after being bitten by a venomous snake in Mobile.

The woman was bitten by the snake when she was leaving her home. What she thought was a stick on her windshield, turned out to be a small venomous snake that in turn bite her.

She killed the snake and brought it to her friends at the Arts and Crafts Club at Hollinger’s Island Baptist Church. They called 911 for some more information.

According to a spokesperson, crews from Mobile Fire Rescue responded to the church and found the snake to be venomous. After that, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The type of venomous snake is unknown at this time.

