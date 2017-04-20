BREAKING: Two Police Officers Shot on Paris’ Champs-Elysees

Associated Press Published:

PARIS (AP) – Paris police: Attacker shot police guarding metro near Champs-Elysees but was shot dead; 1 police killed, 1 wounded.

PARIS (AP) – Paris police are warning people to avoid the area around the French capital’s grand Champs-Elysees.

French media are reporting that two police officers were shot Thursday on the famed shopping boulevard.

Many police vehicles can be seen on the avenue that passes many of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting, saw a man’s body on the ground and the area was quickly evacuated by police

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s