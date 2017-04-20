BREAKING: Tennessee Teacher Arrested, Student Located Safely in California

The Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student has been arrested and the teen has been found safe, authorities tweeted Thursday.

Tad Cummins was arrested in northern California Wednesday night after the Nissan Rogue he was said to be driving was located. The teen he allegedly abducted, Elizabeth Thomas, was found safe.

Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were reported missing on March 13 and have been the subjects of an Amber Alert issued since.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was two days later at an Oklahoma City Wal-Mart. Police have issued an Amber alert for Thomas and say they have warrants charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

Cooper also said Cummins left a note for his wife before disappearing, but officials think it was a diversion to mislead the investigation.