BREAKING: Tennessee Teacher Arrested, Student Located Safely in California

J.B. BIUNNO By Published:

The Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student has been arrested and the teen has been found safe, authorities tweeted Thursday.

Tad Cummins was arrested in northern California Wednesday night after the Nissan Rogue he was said to be driving was located.   The teen he allegedly abducted, Elizabeth Thomas, was found safe.

Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were reported missing on March 13 and have been the subjects of an Amber Alert issued since.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was two days later at an Oklahoma City Wal-Mart. Police have issued an Amber alert for Thomas and say they have warrants charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

Cooper also said Cummins left a note for his wife before disappearing, but officials think it was a diversion to mislead the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s