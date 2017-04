BAYOU LA BATRE, AL (WKRG) — News 5 is at the scene of an active church fire in Bayou La Batre.

The Bayou La Batre Church of God caught fire sometime Thursday evening with Grand Bay Fire-Rescue called to the scene.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but firefighters were seen battling the blaze on the roof.

