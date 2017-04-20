2016 Airgas Plant Explosion Final Report Released

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The U.S. Chemical Safety Board has issued its final report on the August 2016 explosion that killed one Airgas worker.  The report, issued today, concludes that a pump used to transfer liquid nitrous oxide from a strange tank to trailers likely overheated.  The increase in the temperature of the pump “initiated a nitrous oxide decomposition reaction” that resulted in the trailer exploding.

Administrative and Operations offices at the Airgas Cantonment facility after the 2016 explosion

The report also stated that the safeguards in place were “poorly designed and ineffective.”  The Board also stated that the majority of rules and safeguards that apply to hazardous material plants did not apply to nitrous oxide production facilities.  The Board recommended that the industry develops and implements safety management system standards for nitrous oxide manufacturing as well as the distribution of increased warnings about nitrous oxide decomposition hazards.

Photo showing explosion damage at the Airgas facility in Cantonment, Florida.

The explosion in August 2016 took the life of 32-year-old Jesse Folmar.  The plant is still not in operation.

As a result of the explosion, Airgas was previously fined $12,000 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for failing to provide a safe workplace.

See the full report here.

 

 

 

