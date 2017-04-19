Zoo Releases Top Names for April the Giraffe’s Newborn

The zoo that has watched April the Giraffe become an internet sensation has released the most popular name ideas for April’s newborn.

Animal Adventure Park is asking the world to help name the male calf. They are charging $5 for 5 votes on the name, with money going to the park and park resources. Here’s the most popular names thus far:

Unity

Patches

Apollo

Patch

Peter

Harpur

Geoffrey

Noah

Ollie

Allysa’s Choice

The calf weighed it at 5’9″ and 129 pounds after birth, but he grows bigger everyday!