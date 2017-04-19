Subtropical Depression 1 Forms

For the past few days, we’ve been watching an area of clouds and low pressure in the central Atlantic that is now Subtropical Depression 1. It’s located about 900 miles west of the Azores and is no threat to any land. Initial coordinates at 9:30am CDT Wednesday are 31.9N, 40.9W. Winds are 35 mph, movement is NNE at 8 mph, and pressure is 995MB.

There are no watches or warnings associated with SD1. It’s not expected to last long before it gets absorbed by an approaching cold front.

Subtropical Depressions and Subtropical Storms combine some characteristics of tropical systems with some characteristics of our typical storms that form along cold fronts. They tend to be broader and less symmetrical than fully tropical cyclones.

This is a reminder that tropical weather can occur in any month of the year, it’s just more likely to happen during Atlantic hurricane season between June 1st and November 30th.

John Nodar

WKRG News 5 Meteorologist