SCAM ALERT: ECSO is Warning People About a Telephone Scam

By Published: Updated:
scam alert

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County officials want residents to be on alert after several reports of a scam involving their department.

Several residents have stopped by the Sheriff’s Office claiming someone called them and stated there is a warrant out for their arrest, and in order to resolve the issue, they needed to send a Visa gift card to a certain address.

Investigators are warning the public to avoid the scam and contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to report the call.

News Five is working to gather more details and will more tonight on WKRG News 5 at 6:30.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s