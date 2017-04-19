SCAM ALERT: ECSO is Warning People About a Telephone Scam

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County officials want residents to be on alert after several reports of a scam involving their department.

Several residents have stopped by the Sheriff’s Office claiming someone called them and stated there is a warrant out for their arrest, and in order to resolve the issue, they needed to send a Visa gift card to a certain address.

Investigators are warning the public to avoid the scam and contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to report the call.

News Five is working to gather more details and will more tonight on WKRG News 5 at 6:30.