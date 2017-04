One person was injured in an early morning house fire on Windsor Avenue this morning. That’s near Dauphin Island Parkway and the Interstate 10 interchange.

The call came out at about 4:30 am. It took Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters a little more than a half hour to put the fire out.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. So far, we don’t know the extent of that person’s injuries.

The smoke from the house fire could be seen from Interstate 10.