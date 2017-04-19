Moss Point Man Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting a Student in Patrol Car

PASCAGOLA, MS (WKRG) – A Moss Point man was found guilty on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a high school student.

Kevin Sylvester Williams was convicted of abusing his position as a resource officer at Moss Point High School to sexually assault a student on and off school property.

According to an article by SunHerald, Williams called a sophomore student out of class and touched her sexually in 2009. The SunHerald also reports Williams paid the victim $200 after having sex with her in his patrol car.

Williams is charged with sexual battery by a person in a position of trust or authority and touching a child for lustful purposes.

This individual was found guilty by the jury after hearing the evidence. For too long, he hurt children in this community, but after today, he will not be able to any longer,” District Attorney Tony Lawrence stated.

Williams has two other sex-crime cases pending against him involving two other minors, one of whom is a former student, according to the press release sent by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

His sentencing date is April 21, 2017.