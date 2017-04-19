Mobile Police Arrest Man for Sexual Assault, Sodomy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department arrested a 37-year-old man Wednesday after a woman was sexually assaulted last month in Mobile.

Jarron Snell was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

The victim told officers that Snell gave her a ride, took her to unknown location then sodomized and assaulted her. The victim was later picked up by Mobile Police in the area of Cottage Hill Road and Demetropolis Road. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mobile Police are expected to hold a ‘perp walk’ for Snell this afternoon. Watch News 5 at 5 for the very latest.