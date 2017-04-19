Man Wanted For Bank Robberies Captured In Pensacola

U.S. Marshals arrested a man considered armed and dangerous Wednesday in Pensacola. On Monday, March 20th, the Trustmark Bank in Georgiana, Alabama, was robbed. The suspect was later identified as Kelvin Golden.

Investigators say Golden entered the bank alone and walked to the teller line. Once there, investigators say he asked a teller what he needed to open an account. It’s then that investigators say Golden pulled out a handgun and demanded $50 and $100 dollar bills.

On April 4, the police chief in Greenville, Alabama, posted on Twitter that there was a robbery at Hilltop Food Mart and included a photo of the suspect.

Golden’s alleged actions got so much attention, even the FBI was looking for him.

Tonight, Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn confirmed to us, Golden was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Federal authorities say Kelvin Golden also robbed and shot someone in Brewton.

Marshals will turn over Golden to the FBI, who will, in turn, return the suspect to Greenville.