6:30 am – Not a bad looking start for your Wednesday morning commute. We’re looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now, no problems or delays either direction without any fog to deal with. No problems according to Mobile Police in the downtown area. We’re looking good coming down I-65 with one accident in the Mount Vernon area Harwell street at Sims Street. They’ve got a single-vehicle crash that does involve injuries. Highway Patrol is on the scene.

