Inmate Health Consultant Pleads Guilty to Lying to FBI

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama health care consultant has pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI in a deal related to a Mississippi doctor accused of bribing public officials to win jail medical contracts.

Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey says 68-year-old Michael P. Goddard, of Vestavia Hills, entered the plea Tuesday before U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor. He told FBI agents that payments he received from Dr. Carl Reddix’s company, Health Assurance, were unrelated to a specific contract with the Jefferson County jail.

Goddard knew that statement was false “and he knew that this false statement was material to the FBI’s investigation,” a plea agreement filed in February states.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.

