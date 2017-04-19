Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is Warning You About a Scam

Criminals are always looking for ways to scam people out of their money, but one scam in Escambia County has people walking into the Sheriff’s Office.

They are double-checking to make sure there isn’t a warrant out for their arrest.

So many people are worried; the sheriff’s office is working to get the word out about the scam.

It starts with a phone call from someone pretending to be with the sheriff’s office.

Michelle Beasley lives in Escambia County.

She says she knows not to fall for this kind of scam, but she worries others could become victims in the scheme.

“If there’s a warrant out for your arrest, you’ll know it, they will come to your door and they will knock and they will let you know that you have a warrant, they will not call you and tell you to come on down and get arrested, everyone should know that,” says Michelle Beasley.

“If it sounds strange, it’s probably a situation where you are being scammed,” says Sgt. James Hall with the Fraud Unit with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says scams like this are usually traced back to phone numbers from the U.K. and the Caribbean.

Investigators also tell me, no one by the name of Sgt. Brewer even works for the sheriff’s office.

“It’s terrible that someone would do that, just so they can take from you,” says Beasley.

Investigators say they do know of one victim who financially paid a scammer.

If you think you’ve been scammed, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.