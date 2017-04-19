Electric Cars Set to Race on Gulf Coast

More than 30 electric cars will face off in a race this weekend in Pensacola. The cars, built by high school students and other teams, will square off at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola.

Planned to coincide with Earth Day, there will be two races at the eighth annual Emerald Coast Electrathon Classic 120. The first is Saturday at 9 a.m. The second will be at 1:30 p.m. According to a press release, “The race is two separate 60-minute heats to see how many laps they can complete on a battery charge. This year a new feature is being added to the race; the lap counting and timing will be recorded by the NASCAR track monitoring system used at all races at Five Flags Speedway…Electrathon America sanctions the event with 19 teams, 34 cars and more than 180 team members registered to compete. This year, two teams are running the advanced Lithium batteries in at least one of their Electrathon cars.”

