BREAKING: Chief Justice Roy Moore Does Not Announce Senate Run, Blasts Judges for Upholding Suspension

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — In a press conference many believed was called to announce a Senate run, suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore surprisingly announced very little.

Moore instead chose to blast the Alabama Supreme Court system and the judges responsible for his suspension for defying the federal courts on gay marriage in the state.

“At a later time,” Moore said when asked about his future plans.

Less than an hour before the start of the press conference, the Alabama Supreme Court released the decision to uphold Moore’s suspension after his appeal was heard by an Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission.

“This ruling is based on an administrative opinion,” said one of Moore’s attorneys.

“Today I remain Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court,” Moore proclaimed. “It’s a suspension, not a removal… a clear disregard of the people who elected me to this office.”

The ruling to uphold the suspension begins with stating the facts of the case are “undisputed.”

READ HERE: Roy Moore Appeal Upheld

“God is faithful, the ultimate judge,” Moore said.

Governor Kay Ivey announced a special election for the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions and filled by Luther Strange upon appointment. Many have suspected that Moore wants to run for Senate after interviewing with former Governor Robert Bentley for the post.