BREAKING: Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News

Longtime conservative TV host Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to Fox News Channel after a flurry of sexual harassment complaints, announced Wednesday in a statement by Fox’s parent company, 21st Century Fox.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that Fox and O’Reilly paid out a total of $13 million to five women who had accused him of sexual harassment.

O’Reilly was scheduled to be out on vacation until April 24, but his exit may come before his return.

Meetings will continue tomorrow with 21st Century Fox board members to discuss further details on the termination.

O’Reilly was a 21-year veteran of Fox News.