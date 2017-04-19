Alabama Supreme Court Upholds Suspension of Chief Justice Roy Moore

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — The Alabama Supreme Court has upheld the suspension of Chief Justice Roy Moore ahead of his political announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The ruling stated the facts of the case are “undisputed,” ruling that he urged state probate judges to defy the federal courts on gay marriage in Alabama.

READ HERE: Roy Moore Appeal Upheld

The sitting justices recused themselves from Moore’s appeal, which was heard by an Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission.

Moore is set to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon that many believe will be his candidacy for U.S. Senate. Governor Kay Ivey announced a special election for the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions and filled by Luther Strange upon appointment.

Moore has sought to return to active service in some capacity, even exploring a return to the Alabama Supreme Court.