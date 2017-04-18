Women Found Dead in Lake Tuscaloosa May Have Been Electrocuted

Associated Press Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Police say two women found dead in a lake in Alabama may have been electrocuted.

Authorities held a news conference Monday to discuss the deaths of 34-year-old Shelly Darling and 41-year-old Elizabeth Whipple. They were found dead early Saturday in Lake Tuscaloosa.

Homicide Capt. Kip Hart says an investigator was shocked during an initial search at the scene, so authorities know there was electricity going through at least part of a dock where the women had gone to sunbathe.

But Hart says officers are waiting on a full report from a medical examiner to determine exactly what happened.

The two were found dead after relatives reported them missing. Family found the women’s belongings on the dock, but the women were missing.

Authorities say foul play isn’t suspected.

