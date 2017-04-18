Woman Charged with Attempted Murder-Suicide

Related Coverage Victim, Shooter Identified in Ridgefield Neighborhood Shooting in Mobile

A woman from Mobile is charged with attempted murder in what investigators describe as an attempted murder-suicide involving her husband. 66-year-old Melodie Robinson turned herself into Mobile Police on Monday, April 17, 2017.

The incident actually happened on March 29, 2017 on Shenandoah Drive in the Ridgefield neighborhood. Investigators believe Melodie Robinson shot her estranged husband Raymond Robinson, before trying to shoot herself.

Raymond Robinson is a long established neurologist with Mobile Neurology Group.