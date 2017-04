Alabama State Troopers have released this information about a deadly accident in Grand Bay.

“State Troopers are in route to a two -vehicle crash on Dawes Road at the intersection of Lods Field Road in the Grand Bay area of Mobile County.

There are multiple injuries and one fatality.”

Troopers want to remind people in the area to use caution as first responders are arriving on scene. More information will be released as it becomes available.