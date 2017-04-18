Strange Challenger for Senate? Roy Moore to Make “Announcement” Wednesday, Sources Say

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — News 5 has learned that suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore has scheduled a press conference Tuesday to make an “announcement.”

The specifics of the announcement are unknown at this time, but the press conference was called just a few hours after Governor Kay Ivey said she was moving up the election for the Senate seat left vacant by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to later this year.

As News 5 has reported, Moore was among approximately two dozen candidates brought in by former Governor Robert Bentley to interview for the vacant Senate seat. However Bentley ultimately close then-Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange, who has served as Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator since.

Moore is currently suspended after being convicted on judicial ethics charges linked to a gay marriage order. Moore was considered a highly controversial Senate candidate by many due to his past suspensions and scathed political record. He has sought to return to active service in some capacity, even exploring a return to the Alabama Supreme Court.

The special election for Session’s seat is being held, as Governor Ivey stated Tuesday, for the people of Alabama to have an elected Senator hold the office as soon as possible. Strange was appointed to the position by Bentley, who ultimately resigned mere months later.

News 5 has learned Moore’s press conference will be at 1:30pm Wednesday afternoon in front of the Alabama Supreme Court, across from the State Capitol. News 5 will bring you the press conference live on the WKRG Facebook Page.

The new schedule for the upcoming election sets the primary Aug. 15 with a runoff Sept. 26. The general election will be Dec. 12.