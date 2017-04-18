MUST SEE: Deputy Cares For Crying Infant as Woman Arrested for Firing Handgun

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL (WKRG) — A Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy is being applauded for taking care of an infant during a shooting incident in DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Staci Kolb Jones for allegedly firing shots at a repossession agent who was legally towing a Pontiac G8 off her property. The vehicle was in the process of being repossessed when deputies say Jones used a handgun to fire a shot towards the agent. Jones was subsequently taken into custody.

When Deputy Kallie Wright entered the home, she spotted and took care of a infant inside the residence. The moment was captured in a picture sent to News 5 in a press release.

“I’m not surprised to hear of Kallie’s actions,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “She is a bright young lady with a bright future here at Walton County Sheriff’s Office.”

Wright took care of the crying child until another party arrived on scene, the press release said.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault without intent to kill and booked into the Walton County Jail. No one was injured in the incident.