Mobile Fire-Rescue Firefighters Of the Year Announced

Firemedic Tony Rutland and Firemedic Jerome Roberts have been selected by the Pleasant Valley Opportunity to Club to be their Firefighters of the Year. The pair will be recognized on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 a.m. at the International House of Pancakes on Airport Blvd at Berwyn Dr., North.

On May 21, 2016, the pair were working out at World Gym at Government Street and Monterey Street when Rutland witnessed a man collapse from a treadmill. After a quick evaluation, he determined the patient was in cardiac arrest. Rutland called for his partner’s assistance and immediately began rendering aid by opening the airway and starting chest compressions. Roberts enlisted the assistance of two civilians by coaching one of them in chest compassions and other in assisting him with retrieving gear from the rescue unit.

When Roberts returned he hooked up the cardiac monitor and it indicated the patient was in VFib (Ventricular Fibrillation). The patient was shocked once, compressions continued and after about the 100th compression the patient began to gasp, look around the room and move his extremities.

With their quick and knowledgeable reactions, they were able to cardiovert the patient back into a normal rhythm. While in route to the hospital the patient was able to provide his name and answer questions.

The Firefighter of the Month and Year program is sponsored by the Pleasant Valley Opportunity Club.