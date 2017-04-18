Live Traffic Update: One Accident, So Far

6:30 am – We begin your Tuesday morning commute with a little bit of fog on the Eastern Shore but no issues there crossing the Bayway. Looking good both directions and through both tunnels running smoothly. In the Mobile area Mobile Police reporting no accidents but Alabama Highway Patrol is on the scene of an earlier accident that happened about an hour ago there at the intersection of Wilmer Road at Davidson Road. It did involve injuries and a wrecker is en route to that scene. Beyond that, we’re looking good coming down I-65 and no problems in the downtown area.

