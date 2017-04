Related Coverage 5 Things to Know about Tax Day

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Today is the last day to file your taxes and that is not stopping people from lining up for the free tax service at Pensacola State College.

Hundreds of people have already filed through the free service that has been offered.

Today, dozens are in the waiting room to pay Uncle Sam. The service will remain open on the campus until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

